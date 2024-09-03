Driver dies after crashing into North Shore Farms parking lot

A man who had apparently suffered a medical emergency died after the car he was driving crashed into a tree and six parked vehicles in the North Shore Farms parking lot at 770 Port Washington Blvd. on Sunday morning.

The man, whose identity has yet to be released, was found unconscious inside one of the vehicles involved, the Port Washington Fire Department said in a press release.

He was removed from his vehicle and transported to North Shore University Hospital in Manhasset by Port Washington Fire Department ambulance, where he was pronounced dead.

“Due to the medical emergency and injuries sustained in the accident, the driver succumbed to his injuries,” the fire department said.

After further investigation, it was determined that the driver had suffered a medical emergency which caused the crash.

The Port Washington Fire Department responded to the accident and found that the car had hit a tree and six other vehicles in the parking lot.

The Port Washington Fire Department said on Facebook that initial reports it received suggested that multiple individuals were trapped in the wreckage.

Due to the apparent severity of the situation, Port Washington Fire Department Assistant Cheif Donald Reese requested additional support, including a Heavy Rescue unit and an ambulance from the Roslyn Highlands Volunteer Fire Co., the Roslyn Rescue Fire Company and a helicopter from the Nassau County Police Department to transport the injured. The Port Washington Police Department also responded to the scene.“Responding members quickly accessed the scene and determined that there were no additional injured persons,” the Port Washington Fire Department said.

The Port Washington Fire Department called the Nassau County Fire Marshal’s Hazardous Materials Team because fluids were leaking into nearby storm drains.

Upon arriving at the scene, Reese determined only one individual was injured in the accident.