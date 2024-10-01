Louie’s Prime Steak & Seafood to close temporarily for renovations

Port Washington’s Louie’s Prime Steak & Seafood announced it will close for a complete renovation on Sunday, Oct. 6. Renovations are expected to take about six months, according to Newsday.

Jerry Sbarro and Jorge Madruga bought the property in 2022 with the plan to renovate the restaurant. Now that the permits are in order, the renovations are set to begin, according to Newsday.

“One of the reasons to buy Louie’s was to update it, do something really special on the water. We are giving it a completely different look — warm, inviting, more glass,” Sbarro said to Newsday.

Louie’s opened in 1905 on a barge floating in Manhasset Bay.

The barge, which served cocktails, was started by Louis Zwerlein. Louie’s moved to the coast and was run by the Zwerlin family as Louie’s Shore Restaurant until its sale in 2002. It then became Louie’s Oyster Bar and Grille.

When the restaurant was bought by Sbarro in 2022, the restaurant was rebranded again to what it is known as now, Louie’s Prime Steak & Seafood.

Sbarro also owns Rothmann’s Steakhouse, Matteo’s in Roslyn and Huntington, and two Matteo’s locations in Florida.