The Nicholas Center Welcomes Dominick Fortugno to the Board of Directors

The Nicholas Center announced that Dominick Fortugno has joined the board of directors.

Fortugno completed his PhD in School Psychology at Fordham University, specializing in early childhood assessment. He is the director of Health Sciences Academic Support at Stony Brook University.

“I’m thrilled to join the Nicholas Center Board of Directors,” Fortugno said. “I look forward to contributing to its mission of creating opportunities for Autistic individuals across all facets of life.”

Fortugno has worked in special education in elementary and middle school. He serves on the North Shore School District Legislative Action Committee and teaches classes in child psychology, research design and cognitive assessment.

“We are pleased to welcome Fortugno to The Nicholas Center Board of Directors. He brings a wealth of knowledge about Health Services and program and curriculum development that will be invaluable to us. We look forward to his insight,” executive director at The Nicholas Center Nicole Ferrara said.

The Nicholas Center has revolutionized how autistic adults learn, live and work, offering vocational training, supported employment, meaningful community-based projects and a safe place to foster vital peer connections. Learn more at tncnewyork.org