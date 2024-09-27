The Nicholas Center Day of Golf supporting diversity and inclusion

The Nicholas Center hosted its annual Day of Golf and raised over $150,000 in support of its mission to revolutionize how autistic adults learn, live, and work.

The funds raised support programming, vocational training and employment opportunities for autistic individuals at The Nicholas Center.

One hundred and twenty attendees came to the North Hempstead County Club in Port Washington on Wednesday, Sept. 18, to support the event.

The outing was hosted by Loren and Wayne King. Outing sponsors included Loren and Wayne King and Empire Metal, Deborah and John Bowman, Amy and John Beyer and Men on the Move, Marcia Cohn and the Max B. Cohn Family Foundation.

The Nicholas Center offers special acknowledgment to Dennis McNamara and the Friends of Stephen D. Scrobe for their support and assistance and to the Margolis and Fryer Families for their support.

The full list of outing sponsors is listed on https://tncnewyork.org/special-events

“The Nicholas Center wishes to thank all our sponsors, golfers and North Hempstead Country Club for another stellar event to raise awareness and funds for The Nicholas Center,” The Nicholas Center said in a press release.