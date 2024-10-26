The history of Port Washington’s first Community Halloween Party

By Andrea Mastrocinque Martone

It’s been thirty-three years since the inception of Port Washington’s first “Community Halloween Party.” The first event of its kind in Long Island, the idea spawned after the Port Washington News reported area children who had eaten tainted candy after trick or treating.

The Port Washington News saw an opportunity to approach the Port Washington police and ask the Commissioners for seed money from a huge drug forfeiture arrest to support a large-scale party for Port Washington families who wanted a safe place to enjoy Halloween with their families.

The Community Halloween Party was born.

A Halloween committee was formed, including PTA members from all the elementary schools.

The Port Washington School District was asked to lend space at Schreiber High School for a party that would include trick-or-treating down the school corridors, a DJ in the gymnasium, Halloween shows in the auditorium, arts and crafts in the home economics room, cafeteria food for dinner and snacks and much more.

The tickets ($2 each) attracted 1,500 residents, including families.

The event was held for 10 years, with never less than 1,000 attendees. Creating a safe space for Halloween is essential for communities, particularly for children who are excited to trick-or-treat. Halloween brings joy and creativity, but it also presents unique safety challenges.

Establishing designated trick-or-treating zones can significantly reduce risks associated with traffic and unfamiliar neighborhoods, ensuring children have a secure environment to enjoy this festive tradition.

Moreover, community engagement plays a vital role and Port Washington created a Halloween atmosphere each year that was both fun and secure for all children.

What made the Community Halloween Party even more special was the fact that the entire community participated in the event:

The school board, superintendent, and administration dressed in costume and welcomed families at Schreiber’s front door when they arrived. The Fire Department transformed the Schreiber music room into a Haunted House Tour for kids and families.

The senior citizens’ centers had volunteers dressed in costume who distributed candy to all kids. The Port Washington Police were present with “Officer MacGruff,” their robotic mascot.