The Art Guild hosts its largest fundraising event of the year, The Art Lovers Fling

The Art Guild hosted its largest fundraising event of the year, The Art Lovers Fling, on Friday, Oct. 18, at Leonard’s Palazzo in Great Neck.

The Art Guild is a nonprofit organization that provides an inclusive space for all who wish to pursue the arts. The Art Guild serves as a hub for artists, students and families.

The Art Guild recognizes all 200 guests who came to support the organization at The Art Lovers Fling through donations, sponsorships, attendance, and the purchase of raffle and auction items.

Because of community contributions, The Art Guild can continue to provide classes below market value, maintain its gallery and exhibitions, and offer community outreach events throughout the year.

In attendance were Assembly Member Gina Sillitti, Nassau County Legislator Delia DeRiggi-Whitton, Town of North Hempstead Supervisor Jen DeSena, and Town of North Hempstead Council Member Mariann Dalimonte to support and present proclamations to The Art Guild’s three honorees: Piper R. Lyman, Ellen Hallie Schiff and Alice Riordan.

The next event at The Art Guild will be the Nassau County High School Juried Competition and Reception at 200 Port Washington Blvd on Sunday, Nov. 3, from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.