The 49th Annual Port Washington Thanksgiving Day 5-Mile Run

The Community Chest of Port Washington and the Town of North Hempstead are co-presenting the 49th annual 5-mile Thanksgiving Day Run on Thursday, Nov. 28, 2024, at 8:30 a.m.

Runners, joggers and walkers are invited to participate in this annual community event, whose proceeds benefit the Community Chest, a non-profit grant-making organization that provides funding to 28 local charities that help Port Washington residents.

“Get your sneakers ready and participate in this great Port Washington tradition,” President of the Community Chest Drew Hershkowitz said. “By participating in the Thanksgiving Day Run, you are supporting the Community Chest, which grants funds to local non-profit organizations that help support the needs of the residents of Port Washington.”

The race is capped at 3,500 participants, so participants are encouraged to register early. To register, visit portchest.org, with fees of $40 for adults and $25 for kids ages 9-21 (an adult must accompany minimum age nine and all children under 11) until Thursday, Oct. 31. From Friday, Nov. 1 to race day, entry fees rise to $50 for adults and $30 for children. For those who register on the day of the run, fees are $70 for adults and $40 for children.

All participants receive a commemorative, long-sleeve Port Washington Thanksgiving Day Run race shirt, and all finishers receive a medal.

Awards are given to the top three finishers overall (male and female) and to the top finishers (male and female) in 10 different age categories.

Registrants can pick up their Thanksgiving Day Race packets on Tuesday, Nov. 26, or Wednesday, Nov. 27, at the Port Washington Adult Activities Center, 80 Manorhaven Blvd.

The Community Chest is encouraging people to bring food donations and gift cards for the Our Lady of Fatima food pantry when they come to pick up their race packets.

Family sponsorships for the run and volunteer opportunities are available. Call the Community Chest office at 516-767-2121 for more information.

Event sponsors to date include Leviton, Baker Air, Harding Realty, Smusht and Port Washington College Consulting.

Officially sanctioned and certified by USA Track and Field, the Thanksgiving Day Run is co-presented by the Town of North Hempstead and assisted by the Port Washington Police and Fire Medics, the Sands Point Police and the Nassau County Police, along with the Villages of Manorhaven, Sands Point, Baxter Estates and Port Washington North.

Brendan Barrett of SRC Timing is the technical director of the run. Results will be sent electronically to race participants and posted on the Red Community Chest Tent on Race Day and on the RunSignUp registration site afterward.

For more information, please contact the Community Chest at 516-767-2121 or visit www.portchest.org.