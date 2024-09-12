Manorhaven Elementary School fifth-grader Rowan Smith places first in New York State in the SIFMA Foundation’s spring 2024 National InvestWrite Competition

Manorhaven Elementary School fifth-grader Rowan Smith won first place in New York State and second nationally in the SIFMA Foundation’s Spring 2024 National InvestWrite Competition.

The SIFMA Foundation’s InvestWrite national essay competition serves as a bridge between classroom education in mathematics, social studies, language arts and the practical application of research and knowledge essential for saving, investing, and long-term financial planning.

InvestWrite empowers students to apply their hands-on learning in real-world scenarios that teach the fundamentals of investing.

The competition is a culmination of activity for the Stock Market Game, a curriculum-based financial education program that challenges students to manage a hypothetical $100,000 online portfolio of stocks, bonds, mutual funds and cash.

The spring 2024 InvestWrite competition posed the following challenge to fourth through twelfth-graders: ‘Which investment in your Stock Market Game portfolio performed the best and why? Using this investment, recommend a diversified $25,000 portfolio of stocks, bonds, and/or mutual funds to save for a personal, family or community goal in the year 2030. Be sure to mention what your goal is.’

Smith’s investment portfolio proved to be a high-powered, diversified portfolio aimed at securing long-term financial success. Through hands-on learning and real-world scenarios, Smith was able to understand the fundamentals of investing and produce a thorough portfolio.

He triumphed thousands of participants nationwide in the elementary school division for his insights into the dynamics of the capital markets.

In recognition of his accomplishment, Smith and his teacher Kimberly Singh were honored by the SIFMA Foundation during a special ceremony with his family, classmates and principal.

“It brings me immense joy to extend my heartfelt congratulations to Rowan and his teacher for a remarkable achievement in InvestWrite,” president of the SIFMA Foundation, Melanie Mortimer, said. “Rowan’s essay details a very thoughtful and compelling plan for long-term financial independence. His achievement signals the value of early financial education in setting youth on a path to positive financial life outcomes.”

Volunteer financial professionals from financial firms select the winners of InvestWrite each year. Smith captivated this panel of expert judges with a compelling and insightful essay.