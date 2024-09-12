Stop the Bleed training at the Port Washington Public Library

North Hempstead Town Council Member Mariann Dalimonte is partnering with Nassau University Medical Center to host a free Stop the Bleed training session for residents at the Port Washington Public Library on Thursday, Sept. 26, at 7 p.m.

Participants will learn how to recognize and respond to life-threatening bleeding situations.

“Stop the Bleed trainings provide invaluable information to residents that very well might save a life,” Dalimonte said. “Whether it is fashioning a tourniquet or simply knowing how to properly put pressure on a wound, these are tools that everyday residents can have if they witness a severe injury and paramedics have not yet arrived at the scene.”

Registration for the training is required. Call 311 or 516-869-6311 to register.