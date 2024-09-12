nameplate
Councilwoman Mariann Dalimonte (Photo from the Town of North Hempstead)

Stop the Bleed training at the Port Washington Public Library

North Hempstead Town Council Member Mariann Dalimonte is partnering with Nassau University Medical Center to host a free Stop the Bleed training session for residents at the Port Washington Public Library on Thursday, Sept. 26, at 7 p.m. 

Participants will learn how to recognize and respond to life-threatening bleeding situations.

“Stop the Bleed trainings provide invaluable information to residents that very well might save a life,” Dalimonte said. “Whether it is fashioning a tourniquet or simply knowing how to properly put pressure on a wound, these are tools that everyday residents can have if they witness a severe injury and paramedics have not yet arrived at the scene.”

Registration for the training is required. Call 311 or 516-869-6311 to register.

 

Port Washington News Staff
