Sustainable Green Printing certifies Spectrum Designs as a nonprofit eco-friendly printer

Spectrum Designs Foundation has been awarded the Sustainable Green Printing Partnership certification for being an eco-friendly business.

Spectrum Designs, a custom apparel and promotional products printing business renowned for employing dozens of adults on the autism spectrum, is only the second apparel company to receive this certification. This certification has been given to 75 companies nationwide.

To receive this certification, applicants must prove they exceed government regulations in six key areas: energy efficiency, waste reduction and recycling, environmental compliance, responsible labor practices, process efficiencies and operational excellence. In addition, applicants must pledge to create a more sustainable supply chain and adhere to environmental standards beyond government regulations.

“We’ve always been committed to positively impacting both the work and physical environment as part of our core business philosophy,” said Patrick Bardsley, co-founder and CEO of Spectrum Designs. “Being the first disability-inclusive company to achieve this Green Printing Certification is the recognition of that commitment.”

Spectrum Designs established a Sustainability Committee to ensure the organization’s continued progress toward meeting its sustainability goals as part of the certification process.

“We worked hard and looked at every aspect of the organization when we applied for the certification,” said Deana Nissen, Director of Administration and Head of the Sustainability Committee. “This certification is proof that the best things can be done.”

Spectrum Designs prints $5.5 million worth of merchandise yearly for high-profile clients like Google, J.P. Morgan Chase, and Lady Gaga’s Born This Way Foundation.

To help protect the environment while continuing its mission, Spectrum Designs diverts textile waste, mails orders in eco-friendly mailers, uses eco-friendly ink in their printing process and more.

For more information about Spectrum Designs and their initiatives, please visit SpectrumDesigns.org.