Sand Point Preserve Conservancy’s weekly children’s programming for Fall 2024 announced

The Sands Point Preserve Conservancy has announced its weekly children’s programming for fall 2024. The Preserve offers after-school classes to help children connect to nature in various ways.

Classes for children 15 months through high school are available for registration. Classes are held outside on the Preserve’s grounds, when weather permits, or inside the Phil Dejana Learning Center.

Nature Storytime for Preschoolers & Caregivers

New to the slate of classes offered this year is Nature Storytime. Classes are offered on Thursdays from 10 to 10:45 a.m. for children between 18 months and four years old and their caregivers. The group will read books outdoors and explore the Preserve together, focusing on a different nature theme each week. Storytime includes songs, movement and sensory play.

Art with Sandrine Gold

Gold creates a fun environment for young artists to explore their creativity. Children will create paints, clay sculptures, collages and more, all inspired by nature’s abundant resources. Classes are offered on Thursdays from 2:15 to 3 p.m. and 4:40 to 5:25 p.m. and on Fridays from 4:40 to 5:25 p.m. for children between three and five years old.

Outdoor Nature Exploration

Outdoor nature immersion classes, held entirely outdoors in the fall, will lead students to discover the natural wonders of the Preserve and its varied environments. Classes for children between three and five years old are held on Wednesdays from 2:15 to 3 p.m. For kindergarten to second-grade children, classes are held on Wednesdays from 3:45 to 4:30 p.m. or Thursdays from 3:40 to 4:25 p.m. For third through fifth-grade children, classes are held on Thursdays from 4:40 to 5:25 p.m.

Youth Naturalists

Students learn about citizen science and engage directly in natural resource studies. They will learn how to map the composition and distribution of flora and fauna, conduct wildlife surveys, discuss healthy ecosystems, and participate in restoration projects. Classes are held on Wednesdays from 3:45 to 4:45 p.m. for sixth through tenth-grade children.

STEAM Discovery

Children will explore various scientific, technological and engineering concepts through hands-on experiments, building projects and artistic crafts. Classes for children between three and five years old are held on Thursdays from 3:10 to 3:55 p.m. and Fridays from 2:15 to 3 p.m.

Classes are held on Fridays from 3:40 to 4:25 p.m. for kindergarten to second-grade children and from 4:40 to 5:25 p.m. for third through fifth-grade children.

Nature Discovery with the Parent Resource Center

Children between 15 and 36 months and their adults can explore the natural world through active play and circle time, engaging the five senses. Sessions are hosted on Wednesdays and Fridays. To register visit parentresource.org.

Classes begin in mid-September and run till mid-November. Visit sandspointpreserveconservancy.org for registration information.