Port Washington’s Restaurant Week is back from Oct. 20 to Oct. 27

Port Washington’s Restaurant Week is returning from Sunday, Oct. 20 to Sunday, Oct. 27.

A select number of participating restaurants will be providing dinner menus with three offerings of each course, and some will be offering a two-course lunch menu during their regular lunch hours. To provide a broader range of specialties, restaurants may offer add-on items for an additional cost. The Prix Fixe menus are set at $21 for two-course lunch or three-course dinner menus priced at either $34 or $44.

Restaurant Week is sponsored by the Port Washington Business Improvement District.

“We are pleased to see some new restaurants join the lineup as well as the return of some iconic Port Washington dining favorites,” Port Washington BID executive director Holly Byrne said. “With the lunch option, food lovers have so many choices all week long.”

Fourteen restaurants are participating this year. Menu previews of participating restaurants will be available on the Port Washington BID website at portwashingtonbid.org/restaurant-week.

The prix fixe menus do not include gratuity, tax or beverages.

On Saturday, Oct. 26, the prix fixe is only offered until 6:00 p.m. All menus are for dine-in only.

Due to the popularity of Port Washington Restaurant Week, reservations are recommended. For restaurant hours of operation, contact the individual restaurant or use the Try Port First app.

Participating Restaurants Include:

Ayhan’s Shish-Kebob, 283 Main Street, Port Washington, 516-883-9309

Bosphorus Café Grill, 183 Shore Road, Port Washington, 516-321-9999

Dirty Taco & Tequila-Port Washington, 10 Matinecock Avenue, Port Washington, 516-944-7900

Diwan Indian Restaurant, 37 Shore Road, Port Washington, 516-439-4200

Finn MacCool’s, 205 Main Street, Port Washington, 516-944-3439

Flora’s Wine Bar & Café, 172 Main Street, Port Washington, 516-734-5612

Gino’s Pizzeria & Restaurant, 48 Main Street, Port Washington, 516-944-0276

Mesita-Port Washington, 1029 Port Washington Blvd, Port Washington,

MB Ramen, 57 Main Street, Port Washington, 516-690-8166

Chada Thai Bistro, 24B Main Street, Port Washington, 516-883-3940

Sullivan’s Quay, 541 Port Washington Blvd., Port Washington, 516-883-3122

The Wild Goose, 75 Main Street, Port Washington, 516-441-5505

Toscanini Ristorante Italiano, 179 Main Street, Port Washington, 516-944-0755

Yummy Gyro, 82 Main Street, Port Washington, 516-708-9020