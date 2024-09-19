Port Washington Youth Activities to host 27th Annual Memorial Golf Classic

The Port Washington Youth Activities will hold its 27th annual Memorial Golf Classic on Monday, Oct. 14, at the Village Club of Sands Point in Port Washington.

Established in 1963, the PYA is a 501(c) (3) not-for-profit organization whose mission is to promote sportsmanship and character development in children through participation in its sports programs.

The golf classic is the PYA’s biggest fundraising event of the fall. Attendees will be treated to a full continental breakfast, a barbecue lunch with beverages and a sit-down dinner at Finn MacCool’s after. Finn MacCool’s and Connie O’Reilly will be the event’s lead sponsors.

In addition to a round of golf, there will be a chipping contest, a “Beat the Pro” challenge, hole-in-one and longest drive competitions.

Raffel and auction prizes will be available, which include equipment, consumer electronics and rounds of golf at private, local courses.

More information on the golf outing is available online at pyasports.org/golfclassic. Attendees can register their foursome and pay with a credit card online. Other options to register include visiting Arena Graphics at 52 Main St, calling outing chairman Nick DeMeo at 516-382-0872 or PYA Executive Director Drina Scheiber at [email protected] or 516-944-PYA1 (7921).

Additional sponsorships and tee signs are still available.