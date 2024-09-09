Port Washington’s Lutheran Church of Our Savior announces new Pastor

The Lutheran Church of Our Savior in Port Washington has announced Pastor Rebekah Swanson as its new full-time pastor.

Swanson will lead the congregation’s spiritual life and continue the service tradition to the Port Washington community.

Swanson follows the Interim Pastor Roger Berner, who has faithfully served the congregation for the past three years, and Rev. Charles Vogeley, who retired in 2021 after a 46-year tenure at the church.

Swanson was the interim pastor at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Middletown. She received her master of divinity from Pacific Lutheran Theological Seminary of California Lutheran University in 2017, and has served congregations in Bellingham, Wash., Berkeley, Calif. Garden Grove, Calif., and Vancouver, B.C.

Swanson has had many roles beyond that of a parish pastor, including serving as the interim assistant to the Bishop for the British Columbia Synod, the B.C. Synod Candidacy Committee, and the program committee for leadership and ministry (a national church appointment).

Swanson is a lifelong Lutheran, a second-generation female pastor and an advocate for food and shelter justice. She grew up on an organic family farm that doubled as an ecumenical retreat in Point Roberts, Wash..

Swanson will now make Port Washington her home, along with her husband, Phil and their two cats.

Swanson’s vision for the ministry is rooted in her “passion to be engaged in the building of inter-generational, inclusive and diverse communities of faith-rooted in the gospel- who pray and play together, care for creation and one’s neighbor, and who work for peace and justice,” she said.

Swanson will be at The Lutheran Church of Our Savior on Sunday, Sept. 15, at 10 a.m. for the worship service. Visit The Lutheran Church of Our Savior at 12 Franklin Ave. To learn more, visit lutheranchurchportwashington.com