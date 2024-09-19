Port Washington athletics department welcomes Glenn Lavey as the new varsity boys lacrosse head coach

The Port Washington Athletics Department recently hired Glenn Lavey as the new varsity boys lacrosse head coach for the Port Washington School District.

Lavey is a former collegiate athlete at SUNY Cortland and currently teaches at the Herricks School District.

He brings a wealth of experience, both as a seasoned physical education teacher and a coach for various sports across multiple districts for over two decades.

Lavey was appointed the head coach of the Harborfields Varsity Lacrosse team in 2013 and played a vital role in revitalizing their program. With his leadership, the team experienced a transformation in culture, skill level and game intelligence.

“I believe Glenn Lavey has the passion, experience, and vision to build a Boys Lacrosse program in Port Washington that the entire community can be proud of,” director of athletics for Port Washington Nick Schratwieser said. “His dedication to teaching and his unwavering commitment to the success of his athletes will make a lasting impact on Port Washington Lacrosse.”

Lavey’s coaching was recognized with two Suffolk County Coach of the Year Awards in 2017 and 2018. His teams secured five conference championships in 2015, 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021, and two Suffolk County titles in 2018 and 2019, marking the district’s first championship win since 1992.

The current Harborfields Athletic Director praised Lavey’s commitment to his players and his ability to rally the entire community behind the team.

Beyond lacrosse, Lavey has excelled in coaching girls’ basketball and lacrosse. In 2015, he was named Newsday’s Long Island Coach of the Year after leading the Commack girls basketball team to a Long Island Championship.

As the Harborfields Girls Basketball Head Coach, he earned the Suffolk Coach of the Year title in 2017 by guiding the team to a League Championship and Suffolk County Finalist appearance.

Lavey’s accomplishments include playoff appearances and championships with Herricks Girls Lacrosse (Conference Champions in 2013) and Herricks Girls Basketball (Conference Champions in 2007, 2010 and 2017).

The Port Washington Athletics Department looks forward to the upcoming season under Coach Lavey’s leadership and the bright future ahead for the Boys Lacrosse program.