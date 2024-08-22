Port Washington’s 3rd annual National Night Out

The Port Washington Police District hosted its third annual National Night Out on Thursday, Aug. 15 at Lions Field.

National Night Out is a nationwide police awareness event that helps form relationships between residents and their local police departments. In addition to the Port Washington Police Department officials, officers and staff, Sands Point Police Department officers, Nassau County Police Department officers and Town of North Hempstead officials joined the community event.

Families across Port Washington joined local law enforcement to enjoy local vendors, activities, entertainment, food and giveaways. The Port Washington Police Department and the Port Washington Fire Department faced off in their annual softball game.