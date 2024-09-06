Assemby Member Gina Sillitti and the Parent Resource Center partner for a New Mom and Family Supply Exchange on Sept. 14

State Assembly Member Gina Sillitti (D-Port Washington) is partnering with the Parent Resource Center to host the New Mom and Family Supply Exchange.

The exchange aims to assist new mothers and families through a community drive to help offset the cost of being a new parent.

“As a new mom myself, I understand just how incredibly overwhelming it can be. The number of items you need, from toys to diapers to the latest breast pumps, can be too much to wrap your head around,” Sillitti said. “I’m hoping that with this supply exchange, we can come together as a community to help ease the burden for new moms and supply them with some of the essentials they need.”

This event will be hosted on Saturday, Sept. 14, at the Landmark Gym at 232 Main St. Community members who can donate supplies for new parents are encouraged to drop off items from 8 to 10 a.m. New moms can join the exchange to acquire necessary baby and family supplies.

“The New Mom and Family Supply Exchange is a fantastic way for families to support one another while reducing waste and promoting sustainability,” the Parent Resource Center executive director Nicole D. Asselta said. “The Parent Resource Center promotes first connections in our community. It all starts at the PRC.”

The accepted items for donation and supply exchange include infant car seats (not expired), strollers, infant and toddler toys (up to age 3), gently used maternity clothes, infant and toddler clothing (up to age 5), unopened diaper boxes, unopened wipes, breast pumps and supplies, bassinets, unopened infant care items, pack-and-play units, and infant carriers and gear.

Items that are not being accepted include used blankets or sheets, stuffed animals, children’s clothing over five years of age, adult clothing that is not maternity-related, toys or children’s items for those over three years of age, opened personal care items, opened diapers, clothing with stains or tears, expired car seats or any recalled items.

For a comprehensive list of items to donate, visit nyassembly.gov/sillitti.

For more information on this or any other community issue, please contact Assembly Member Sillitti’s office at 516-482-6966 or by email at [email protected].