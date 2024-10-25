Manhasset Bay Clean-Up removes debris from water

North Hempstead Town Council Member Mariann Dalimonte recently spearheaded an effort to remove detritus and debris from Manhasset Bay on Tuesday, Oct. 15.

With the assistance of the Town of North Hempstead’s Highway Department, Bay Constables, and Solid Waste Management Department, North Hempstead removed multiple tons of harmful pollution from one of North Hempstead’s most precious waterways.

Included in the debris removed was an abandoned houseboat and several loose floating docks.

“Removing these navigational and environmental hazards does so much to improve the safety and beauty of Manhasset Bay,” Dalimonte said. “When I was a kid, my friends and family would often swim in Manhasset Bay. I am working tirelessly to make sure that the next generation of Port Washington residents gets to enjoy the pristine waters of Manhasset Bay, as I did.”

This is the latest in a series of initiatives led by Dalimonte to restore the water quality of Manhasset Bay. These initiatives have included the reintroduction of millions of oysters into the bay’s waters.