Manhasset Bay Protection Committee and volunteers collect over 200 pounds of trash

More than 40 volunteers collected more than 200 pounds of trash.along Manorhaven Beach and Sheets Creek on Saturday, Aug. 3.in an event sponsored by the Manhasset Bay Protection Committee Kostal Paddle, the Town of North Hempstead and the Northeast Chapter of the American Littoral Society.

The No. 1 item picked up were plastic bottle caps, with 249 collected, according to the Manhasset Bay Protection Committee The heaviest item was a wooden dock plank with the cleat and swim ladder still attached.

The plastic items picked up include food wrappers, plastic pieces, cigarette butts, and straws or stirrers. Fifteen balloons were collected, a number not commonly seen at other clean-up locations.

Volunteers, including families and members of M.T.O. Shahmaghsoudi, checked in, gathered supplies and then set out either on foot or by boat.

“I would like to thank all our amazing volunteers that showed up at Manorhaven Beach to help clean up the beach and creek,” said Sarah Deonarin, executive director of the Manhasset Bay Protection Committee . “And another big thank you to our partner, Kostal Paddle, for helping us get our volunteers out on the bay on kayaks. This was, yet again, another incredible event.”

Kostal Paddle, which operates out of Manorhaven Beach Town Park, offered free kayak and paddle board rentals to any volunteers collecting trash. Denonarine said that about 15 volunteers took to the waters on Kostal Paddle’s paddle boards or kayaks to gather trash from the waters.

State Assembly Member Gina L. Sillitti, Town of North Hempstead Supervisor Jennifer DeSena, Council Member Mariann Dalimonte, Village of Manorhaven Mayor John Popeleski, and Trustee Jeff Stone were also present.

“I am so grateful to all the volunteers who dedicated their morning on a scorching hot summer day to beautifying our community. I love Manorhaven, and, as a former resident, it’s wonderful to see so many of our neighbors care about this little village and take pride in our waterfront,” said Sillitti.

“It’s great to see the community come out and support the Manhasset Bay Protection Committee. Educating the community is key to cleaning up our waterfront,” said Popeleski. “Where stormwater ends up is taken for granted, but it begins by keeping all types of debris out of the catch basins. That means putting our trash in a trash can where it belongs and not on the ground. Cleaning up our waterfront is a big job, but with these dedicated volunteers, it’s possible.”

After this spring’s very successful clean-up at Bay Walk Park, the Manhasset Bay Protection Committee decided to come back for the International Coastal Clean-Up on Sept. 21.

“It’s upsetting how much trash is out there, especially Bay Walk Park is so beautiful, but then when you look down on the ground, there is litter on the track, on the grounds and floating around in the bay,” said Deonarine.

The event will be at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21, at Bay Walk Park in Port Washington.

“Witnessing the dedication of our community coming together to preserve the beauty of our coastline is inspiring,” said Dalimonte. “Let’s continue working hand in hand to ensure a cleaner and more vibrant environment for generations to come.”

For more information about Manhasset Bay, please visit the Committee’s website at manhassetbay.net or e-mail the director at [email protected].