An immersive Halloween theatrical journey is coming to the Sands Point Preserve

The Sands Point Preserve Conservancy is hosting an immersive theatrical production, The Birthday Party, this Halloween season.

The Birthday Party production will be held in one of the mansions at Sands Point Preserve for those ages 21 and older.

Guests who attended previous Birthday Party productions are in for new surprises this year. Guests will be blindfolded and escorted to ‘Villa Vanitas,’ a secret location on the Sands Point Preserve property. Attendees will celebrate the enigmatic Lord Archibald Axel Von Finkelshorn Chatterton’s 30th birthday. Chatterton is on the cusp of a life-changing revelation, and guests will witness his journey on a night that promises to be unforgettable and delightfully unpredictable.

Guests are encouraged to embrace the evening’s elegance with cocktail attire.

The 90-minute performance runs for eight nights: Oct. 4, 6, 12, 18, 19, 25, and 31, and Nov. 1.

Each night, two spellbinding performances will be held: one at 7 p.m. and again at 9 p.m. There will only be one performance on Oct. 6 at 7 p.m. and one on Oct. 31 at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $175 per person (fees included). Learn more by visiting sandspointpreserveconservancy.org