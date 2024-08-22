nameplate
Town Dock plantings (Photos from the Port Washington Garden Club)

Port Washington Garden Club reflects on the summer of its centennial year

The Port Washington Garden Club celebrated its 100th anniversary this year.

With the summer coming to a close, garden club members said they hope the community has been enjoying the plantings across Port Washington.

Members display creative floral arrangements or house plants weekly in the library lobby. The garden club also plants and maintains the train station window boxes and the gardens at the Town Dock entrance.

“Each area brings curb appeal with carefully selected annuals and perennial plants that provide contrasting color and texture that will thrive, growing beautifully and endure through the fall,” garden club member Pat DeBari said in a written statement.

Throughout the spring and summer, the club members have been planting, fertilizing, mulching, weeding, deadheading and pruning to encourage the growth of the flowers planted around Port.

The garden club hosted a 100-year celebration luncheon with neighboring clubs, friends and family. In addition to lunch, guest designer Sean Beckert, compliments of S.F. Falconer Florist, arraigned an array of floral designs using trends from previous decades. Gift baskets and a variety of floral arrangements were raffled off.

“The club celebrates the past proudly, beautifying the Port Washington community for a century through its long-standing traditional civic duties and looks forward to its commitments in the future,” said Debari.

For more information, visit www.portwashingtongardenclub.com.

Port Washington News Staff
Port Washington News Staff

TRENDING

Just Getting Started

Kevin James Thornton’s super second act

By Amanda Olsen • May 10, 2024

Subscribe Now

THIS WEEK'S
SPECIAL SECTIONS

Dining guide-spring
UPCOMING EVENTS
  • No events