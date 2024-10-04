Free flu shots for the Port Washington community

North Hempstead Town Council Member Mariann Dalimonte is partnering with North Shore University Hospital and Northwell Health to offer the Port Washington community a free flu shot clinic.

The event will be held at the Port Washington Adult Activities Center, located at 80 Manorhaven Blvd., Port Washington, on Friday, Oct. 18, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

“I want to thank North Shore University Hospital for partnering with me and the Town of North Hempstead to provide our residents with a free and convenient opportunity to receive their annual flu shot,” Dalimonte said. “I encourage everyone to join us this fall to protect themselves and their families.”

“Flu season begins in the fall and lasts well into spring, making the annual influenza vaccine an important tool for community health,” Medical Director at North Shore University Hospital David Hirschwerk. “As the weather changes and more activities migrate indoors, the risk of exposure grows. Protect yourself, the immunocompromised – including children and seniors – as well as the broader community by getting your annual flu shot.”

The clinic is open to individuals over the age of 18. Attendees are not required to make an appointment. Please call 311 or 516-869-6311 for more information.