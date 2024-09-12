nameplate
The 2023 Fiesta in the Park (Photo provided by the Port Washington Public Library)

Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month at the Port Washington Library

The Port Washington Public Library is hosting its third annual Hispanic Heritage Month celebration, taking place from Sept. 15 to Oct.15. 

The event series offers various free activities honoring the cultural traditions and contributions of Hispanic communities. The month-long celebration combines traditional music, dance, art and insightful lectures. 

This year’s events include two performances: the New York-based band Son Milanes and the Argentine classic pianist Rosa Antonelli. 

Additional highlights include a cooking demonstration, an exhibition honoring Hispanic Female Writers in the Community Gallery, and a Rumba Fitness class designed to get everyone moving to the rhythm of Latin beats.

The library will host its third annual Fiesta in the Park family event in Blumenfeld Family Park on Sunday, Oct. 6, from 2 to 6 p.m. The event is in partnership with Landmark on Main Street, the Parent Resource Center, Port Washington Public Library and the Town of North Hempstead. 

During Fiesta in the Park, the community will come together to enjoy a day of music, food and fun.

For more information, including registration for the available events, please visit PWPL.org/HHM2024 or contact the ESOL Department at 516- 883-4400, ext. 1308, or ext. 1313.

 

 

Port Washington News Staff
