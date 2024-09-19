Cow Neck Peninsula Historical Society’s 2024 Fall Colonial Fair

The Cow Neck Peninsula Historical Society is hosting its annual Fall Colonial Fair on Saturday, Oct. 5, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Sands-Willets House, 336 Port Washington Blvd. Admission is free.

The Fall Colonial Fair offers fun for the entire family. It features delicious foods, treats, a petting zoo, pony rides, an assortment of costumes, lawn games, live music, jewelry vendors and a gigantic book sale.

The historical society will offer wool spinning, pottery, colonial craft demonstrations, and more. Both adults and children can view the massive antique tool collection inside the historical society’s restored c. 1690 Dutch Barn and learn all about Port Washington’s rich history from the society’s historians.

Jars of fresh, local honey produced at the society’s Dodge Homestead will be for sale at the fair, and Cow Neck “Circa 1644” shirts that commemorate the year Port Washington was settled.

The Colonial Fair’s live entertainment includes performances by the Historical Society’s Front Porch Players and the Willow Interfaith Women’s Choir.

Free parking is available at Vincent Smith School.

For more information, visit www.cowneck.org, or email [email protected].