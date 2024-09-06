Community Chest of Port Washington announces two new board members

The Community Chest of Port Washington announced Joshua Kirshner and Donna Marcus have joined its Board of Directors for the 2024-2026 term.

This year, the Community Chest is celebrating its 75th anniversary. The Community Chest of Port Washington is a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting the Port Washington community through grants to local organizations and collaborative initiatives.

“We welcome Joshua and Donna to the Community Chest board, bringing their wealth of expertise and spirit of volunteerism to our board,” the president of the Community Chest, Drew Hershkowitz, said. “At this exciting time for the Chest, celebrating our 75th anniversary, Josh and Donna will be valuable to the Chest as we continue to serve the diverse needs of the Port Washington community.”

Kirshner, a criminal defense attorney and managing partner of the law office of Joshua D. Kirshner, brings more than 20 years of legal expertise to the Community Chest board. Kirshner began his career as an Assistant District Attorney in Bronx County and is a graduate of Brooklyn Law School.

He has frequently volunteered for the Community Chest, assisting with the Thanksgiving Day Run, golf outing and Winter run.

Marcus is an HR professional and executive coach with over 30 years of experience. She currently serves as the president of Chartfield Associates, LLC, and is a Case Western Reserve University graduate.

Marcus is also a Port Washington resident and has contributed to the Community Chest by assisting the Campaign Committee with fundraising strategies.

For more information about the Community Chest, call 516-767-2121 or visit www.portchest.org.