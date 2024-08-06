Multi-class Schreiber celebration on Sept. 19 at Port Yacht Club

Members of Schreiber High School’s graduating class in the ‘70s are invited to a 70th birthday bash on Thursday, Sept. 19 at the Port Washington Yacht Club. From 5 to 11 p.m., Schreiber grads from the classes of ‘71, ‘72 and ‘73 will be gathering to celebrate both their milestone 70th birthdays, plus a chance to reunite and return to their “inner youth.”

Many who grew up in the ‘70s and attended Port Washington schools reflect on their childhood with fondness, often citing it as a simpler, more carefree time. The 1970s offered a distinctive childhood experience marked by freedom, creativity, cultural richness, and social awareness, leaving a lasting impact on those who grew up during this dynamic decade.

The decade was marked by distinctive fads such as mood rings, pet rocks, and roller disco. The 70s was a vibrant decade for iconic music, television, and so much more.

To attend the 70th birthday bash in September, reserve tickets by emailing [email protected]. Tickets are $125 per person and include wine, beer, soda, a full buffet dinner, and entertainment.

To pay by check, write out to Patricia Rich at 360 W. 21st St., Deer Park, NY 11729. To pay via Zelle, pay Andrea Martone (917-929-0527 or [email protected]). To pay via Venmo, pay Andrea Martone, @andrea-martone

Information shared by Andrea Martone