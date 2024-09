The Port Washington School District welcomed students back to school on Wednesday, Sept. 4.

Principals, teachers and staff from Schrieber High School, Weber Middle School, and the elementary schools Guggenheim, Daly, Sousa, Manorhaven and Salem greeted students on the first day of the 2024-25 academic year. Superintendent of schools Michael Hynes made the rounds to visit classes across all seven schools in the district.