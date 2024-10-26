Port Washington School District sees an increase in graduate rates in the 2023-24 school year

Port Washington School District Superintendent Michael Hynes recently released the 2023-24 annual report detailing the district’s various projects, statistics and accomplishments from the previous school year, including a graduation rate of 98.9%.

“The 2023-2024 academic year was one of exceptional achievement across the board,” Hynes said in a letter to the district. “Our students distinguished themselves in a variety of competitions, earning prestigious titles such as National Merit Scholars, finalists and champions in subjects ranging from math and computer science to business and finance, world languages, creative writing, and science.”

The graduation rate of Schreiber High School in 2019-20 was 94.7%, and over the past three school years, the graduation rate has steadily increased to 98.9% graduation rate in the 2023-24 school year.

According to the annual report, in the 2023-24 school year, 25% of the graduates graduated with honors, 25% graduated with a mastery in math, 30% graduated with a mastery in science, 8% graduated with a seal of civic readiness and 14% graduated with a seal of biliteracy.

According to the annual report, Schreiber offers 30 AP courses, and 750 students took 1,864 AP exams.

“Our Creative Arts department also stood out, with students receiving a host of recognitions in art, music and theatre,” Hynes said.

The 2023-24 school year saw its visual arts program recognized with one Long Island Alliance Scholar-Artist Merit Award Recipient in dance, 15 Scholastic Art Award winners and 43 ASA All County Art students.

The performing arts program has more than 2,500 students participate yearly in performing ensembles. The program had 6 All-State Musicians and 1 All-State Alternative, 120 NMEA All-County Musicians in grades 5 through 10 and 11 ensembles performed at the NYSSMA Major Organization Festival.

“Our athletes excelled in both team and individual sports, securing impressive victories at the League, County and State levels,” Hynes said.

Nine teams made significant accomplishments in the 2023-24 school year, including boys’ soccer being ranked in the top 20 of the state and girls’ soccer being Conference Champions AAA/AAA3.

“Looking ahead to the 2024-2025 school year, we anticipate building upon our strong culture of equity and excellence, ensuring every student has the opportunity to thrive In academics, athletics and the arts,” Hynes said.