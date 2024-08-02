Port Washington resident appointed to the Schizophrenia & Psychosis Action Alliance board of directors

The Schizophrenia & Psychosis Action Alliance recently welcomed five new members to its Board of Directors. Port Washington resident Donna Taylor is one of the recently appointed board members.

The new members will help broaden the Schizophrenia & Psychosis Action Alliance’s expertise and deepen representation of those who are diagnosed with schizophrenia, care for, and/or work with people who live with the severe brain disease.

“We could not have asked for more seasoned, insightful experts to inform S&PAA’s work as we work to advance systemic change and promote recovery for people living with this disease,” said Action Alliance board chair Angela Babaev, DNP, CNS, MSN. “The passion they bring to the Board will fuel our efforts and provide important new perspectives.”

The new board members will begin their terms this month. They are Chad Koyanagi, M.D., Patrick McElyea, J.D., Eric Smith, MSW, Tanya Trevett, M.Ed., and Donna Taylor, MSN, RN, CCM.

The new members include a health advocate who lives with schizophrenia, two psychiatric clinicians, an educator and a state district court judge – each of whom plays a critical role in the lives of people with schizophrenia.

Taylor has more than 30 years of experience in the healthcare industry. She has worked in community, clinic, hospital, and managed care settings and currently serves as the Clinical Director of Behavioral Health at Healthfirst, a not-for-profit health insurance company.

Taylor collaborates with hospital and community partners to develop and implement programs and policies that improve care for individuals and families living with serious mental illnesses and substance use disorders.

In addition, Taylor has a background in nursing, with a master’s degree in psychiatric/mental health nursing and a bachelor’s degree in nursing from the University of Pennsylvania.

She also volunteers with Team Daniel, a nonprofit 501(c)3 charitable organization that advocates for research, engagement and meaningful recovery from psychosis.

The new board members assume their roles as the Schizophrenia & Psychosis Action Alliance advances key initiatives in research, education, care, advocacy and public policy.

The board members will join planning efforts for the organization’s 2nd annual Schizophrenia Policy and Research Institute NextGen (SPRING) Summit, a multi-stakeholder initiative that is creating a roadmap for transforming the siloed system of care for people with schizophrenia into a path toward recovery.

“People with schizophrenia face enormous barriers to treatment, survival and recovery in all parts of our society – from healthcare to housing to the criminal justice system,” said Action Alliance CEO Gordon Lavigne. “To shatter those barriers, our Board must represent the full spectrum of stakeholders who play a role in the diagnosis, treatment and support of people living with this debilitating disease. We’re honored to work with this impressive and deeply committed group.”

To learn more about the Schizophrenia & Psychosis Action Alliance, visit sczaction.org