Port Washington postal employees honored for half a century of service

Eddie Wong and Abe Dones have worked at the Port Washington Post Office for more than 25 years – one inside and one outside .

Wong is a lead sales and service distribution associate and Dones is a letter carrier,

Now both are being honored by the post office under the For the Long Haul program, which was recently started to recognize postal workers who have dedicated more than 25 years to their roles. This initiative aims to recognize the long-term commitment of these employees and to share their inspiring stories with the public.

Wong, originally from Hong Kong, has been working at the Port Washington retail window for 25 years, and with 41 years of service, he is almost ready to retire.

Dones, originally from the Bronx, has been serving Port Washington on his route for 28 straight years.

They share a view of Port Washington residents: that the customers are very friendly.

“It’s hard to go into a store quickly, everyone knows each other and stops to chat. I love that. It’s nice to watch everyone grow up, and when they come back to visit, they say hello,” said Dones.

Dones got his start as a letter carrier by following in the footsteps of his father-in-law who served the East New York neighborhood in Brooklyn for 45 years. “He told us a lot of stories,” he said.

With 591 delivery points on what is called a Park and Loop route, his day is a mixture of driving and walking. He says the rare days of fall and spring are his favorite and admits he does not see many. “Straight winter into summer” days, Dones lamented.

Wong said he heard about the postal service job by chance.

“It was a coincidence. I was just reading the paper at the library and saw an ad for a job,” said Wong. “I never expected to work at the postal service this long. My favorite part is seeing the customers’ joy when they pick up a package they have been waiting for.”

Though Wong is the indoor dweller of the two, on his lunch break, he walks around the neighborhood.

“I have many favorite places in the neighborhood. It’s nice and quiet, and the people are friendly. They all know each other. If I don’t work at the window for a period of time, they notice when I am gone,” said Wong.

For the Long Haul features profiles of letter carriers, retail associates, and postmasters who have faithfully served their communities over decades. The campaign will highlight their enduring relationships with residents and their exceptional service.

The initiative includes showcasing letter carriers who have managed the same delivery routes for over 25 years, featuring retail workers who have been part of their communities for 25 years or more, highlighting postmasters who have led their respective post offices for at least 25 years and encouraging people to share their personal stories and experiences with these long-serving postal employees, emphasizing the deep connections between them.

“Our letter carriers, retail associates, and postmasters are the heartbeat of the neighborhoods they serve,” said John Tortorice, district manager for New York USPS “The ‘For the Long Haul initiative pays tribute to their steadfast dedication and the personal bonds they’ve built over the years. Their stories reflect the vital role that postal service employees play in everyday American life.”