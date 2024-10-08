Port Washington Children’s Center unveils new playground

The Port Washington Children’s Center cut the ribbon for the dedication of its new preschool playground.

The new playground was made possible by a generous donation by John Lees in honor of his late wife, Faustina Lees, the co-founder of the Port Washington Children’s Center, which was established in 1979.

The Children’s Center provides child care and programs for families who reside or work in Port Washington.

“Her memory will live on through this playground for years to come,” the Port Washington Children’s Center said in a press release. “John Lees and the PWCC recognize the importance of play in child development, and John’s gift will have a lasting impact on the children in our community, creating a safe and enjoyable environment for them to play and learn.”

Lisa Bridge, executive director of the Port Washington Children’s Center, expressed her gratitude to John Lees and the entire community for coming together to support the Center and its children and families, said the Port Washington Children’s Center.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony was held with the Landmark’s 30th Anniversary Year. Nicole Asselta, director of the Parent Resource Center, and Laura Mogul, director of Landmark Theater, were in attendance. North Hempstead Town Supervisor Jennifer DeSena, state Assembly Member Gina Silitti, and state Sen. Jack Martins also attended.

The Children’s Center provides quality, affordable early childhood education, after-school care and summer camp programs.

“As the Port Washington Children’s Center looks to the future, it remains steadfast in its mission to provide outstanding care and education to the children of the community,” the center said in a press release. “The center’s continued success is a testament to its enduring values and dedication to excellence.”

To learn more about the Port Washington Children’s Center, visit pwchildrenscenter.org