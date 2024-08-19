Port Washington Business Improvement District honors outgoing board members

The Greater Port Washington Business Improvement District recently honored and acknowledged the service of two outgoing members of its board of directors, Bill Haagenson and Bob Weitzner, mayor of Port Washington North.

The Business Improvement District supports local businesses through various programs and initiatives designed to attract visitors and boost economic activity. Board members representing all municipalities of the district allow the BID to address the business community’s needs, ensuring a thriving commercial environment.

The executive director of the Business Improvement District, Holly Bryne, said the state mandates the district’s structure. Following the mandates, six directors are elected to represent commercial property and owners, the Town of North Hempstead appoints three directors and two directors are elected to represent commercial tenants.

“We are a component unit to the Town of North Hempstead. We’re sort of an additional arm or special district to the town,” said Bryne. “And the town supervisor recently enacted her right to appoint two new board members.”

With the addition of the new board members, Paul Oleksiw and Michael Tretola, Haagenson and Weitzner are leaving the board.

According to a press release from the Business Improvement District, Haagenson and Weitzner’s “steadfast dedication and tireless efforts have greatly contributed to the growth and prosperity of the commercial district over their many years of service. Their efforts have made the district a desirable destination for residents and visitors, fostering a sense of pride and community among all stakeholders.”

Haagenson is a founding member of the BID board and was pivotal in creating the organization in 1996. He has been a voice for the Village of Baxter Estates in fostering economic development and enhancing the commercial landscape of Port Washington.

“I am very happy to have had the opportunity to serve on the BID board,” said Haagenson. “I have always thought that if you love where you live, you must get involved to help keep it thriving. The BID has always been a wonderful apolitical entity that enhances and implements changes to make the Port Washington community a better place for businesses, residents and visitors.”

Haagenson said he has enjoyed working with different like-minded board members and executive directors over the years to make improvements and additions to the town. With his community connections and historical perspective, Haagenson has advanced several successful BID projects.

“I feel privileged to have been on the board since its inception, and if I was able to help with the changes that have taken place, then it has been time well spent,” Haagenson said.

Weitzner has been on the BID board for nearly 10 years. His involvement promoted and advanced community engagement and collaborative efforts between local government and businesses.

“It was an honor serving on the board of BID. It was especially gratifying to promote the BID’s mission by assisting new and existing businesses in their efforts to serve our community,” Weitzner said. “I feel that being part of the BID was akin to being part of an amazing family. I wish to thank the board for their friendship and knowledge and I will continue to do what I can to assist their efforts in the future.”

The BID acknowledged Haagenson’s and Weitzner’s unwavering commitment and invaluable contributions to the board and thanked them for their long service.

“We were just so thrilled to have Haagenson and Weitzner as part of our team,” Bryne said.

For more information about the Greater Port Washington Business Improvement District and its initiatives, please visit www.portwashingtonbid.org