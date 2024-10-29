Planting Fields unveils accessibility improvements

Planting Fields Foundation unveiled the completion of two stages in a $2 million project last Friday. The project includes upgrades to walkways, signage, and visitor materials.

The foundation held a ribbon cutting to unveil the improvements, attended by local representatives, foundation volunteers and community members.

“This has been a very, very long time coming,” said foundation president and CEO Gina Wouters.

Wouters said after a shipping container was sent off course due to a typhoon, hurricane and worker strikes, Planting Fields received its new signage a week and a half before the unveiling. The foundation expected the delivery in September.

“When I say that we thought this day would never come, I’m not being dramatic,” she said.

Wouters said 120 signs needed to be installed throughout the 409-acre site, and thanks to staff dedication, the new materials were ready on time.

“We now have the start of infrastructure to evolve into a world-class historic site and arboretum,” Wouters said.

She said the foundation has completed the first two steps for visitor enhancement.

“We preserve, we program, we plant, we educate and we steward because of and for our visitors,” Wouters said. “And it’s our responsibility to make the site accessible for all.”

The enhancements completed include new signage, visitor materials and 2,000 linear feet of ADA-accessible walkways, Wouters said.

The foundation also planted 101 native oak trees on the property to restore its design.

Wouters said COVID-19 was the “catalyst for this project.

She said attendance tripled during the pandemic. As new visitors entered the park, the foundation learned about its shortcomings.

She said visitors had trouble finding their way around the park due to outdated signage, inaccessible walkways, and visitor materials only offered in English.

“It’s actually a reality that we’ve had patrons stuck on the trails well into dark,” Wouters said.

The increased attendance during the pandemic was a “pivotal moment in how people experience Planting Fields,” Wouters said.

Walkways are now designed for all accessibility levels and signs have been made more intuitive, she said.

Visitor maps are now offered in English, Chinese and Spanish.

“Facilities like this are extraordinarily important,” said George Gorman, regional director for New York State Parks.

The site has 250,000 visitors per year, and Planting Fields aims to make the site accessible to engage more people, the foundation said.

There will be improvements to follow in addition to the recent installations.

“This didn’t just happen,” said U.S. Rep. Tom Suozzi. “It’s an amazing public-private partnership that has made this wonderful achievement happen today.”

“So many people played a role,” he said.

Planting Fields volunteers attended the event to celebrate its new improvements.

“I just think it’s wonderful that there is a continuing reinvestment in this property because it is just such a beautiful gem here in Long Island,” said Planting Fields volunteer Jane Winche.

State Assembly Member Jake Blumencranz spoke to Planting Fields’ importance to the assembly district.

“This arboretum is a living and breathing part of the district,” he said. “It is one of our gems.”

“Working to make sure that they’re fully funded has been a priority of mine,” he added.

“I think the important word of today is accessibility,” Suozzi said.

“This natural beauty, and this man-made contribution to the natural beauty, we’re making accessible to people so they can live a better life,” he said.

Moving forward, Wouter said the foundation is fundraising for a visitor pavilion. This is part of the visitor experience enhancement project, she said.