Discover The Excitement At Planting Fields

The Planting Fields Foundation has a range of engaging events at the arboretum through the season including a chat about art conservation at historic Coe Hall, a ribbon cutting ceremony at the arboretum’s main entrance, a fall run and so much more. Take a look at the calendar of events.

Community Day

Saturday, Oct. 5 | 9 a.m. to noon | Free

Come learn the importance of native species, how to identify and remove invasives, and the best practices for maintaining a healthy park–or home landscape–ecosystem in this service-based workshop.

Preservation and Healing: An Art Conservator’s Journey

Thursday, Oct. 24 | 6 to 8 p.m. | $35 to $66 per person

Join for an exclusive after-hours talk inside historic Coe Hall with Rosa Lowinger, renowned sculptor and architectural conservator and author of the recently published memoir, DWELL TIME: A Memoir of Art, Exile, and Repair. Learn about Lowinger’s unique line of work and understand how the repairing of historic sites can serve as a metaphor for healing. Her book is available for pre-order and will be available for purchase at the event, including a signing opportunity.

Main Entrance Drive Ribbon Cutting

Friday, Oct. 25 | Beginning at 11 a.m. | Free

Join for a ribbon cutting marking the completion of the Main Entrance Drive Phase 1 and 2. Planting Fields Foundation is proud to bring 2,000 linear feet of ADA-accessible pathways, the planting of 101 native oak trees to restore the Olmsted Brothers allée design, and a comprehensive re-imagination of wayfinding signage to Planting Fields.

Planting Fields Fall 5K

Saturday, Oct. 26 | 8:30 a.m. start | $40 to 50 per person

Take to the Planting Fields 5K route and explore the historic Olmsted Brothers-designed landscape and delight in the fall foliage. Whether you’re a seasoned runner, a casual walker, or someone who just wants to enjoy a great day outdoors, this event is for you.

ARToberfest

Saturday, Oct. 26 | 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. | $10 per person

Join for a vibrant family-friendly celebration of music, art and community at the venue’s first-ever ARToberfest. Engage with a diverse lineup of local artists across various media, including visual art displays, live music performances and more. Located at the historic Taxus Field, Guests can explore art demonstrations, have the exclusive opportunity to see inside site-specific Catalyst projects, and participate hands-on activities that encourage creativity for all ages.

Halloween Family Fun Night

Wednesday, Oct. 30 | 5 to 7 p.m. | Ages 3 to 18 | $25 per child

This family event, taking place at the historic Laundry Building, is the perfect blend of science, spookiness, and art! In true Halloween spirit, participants will get an up-close look at animal bones as they dissect an owl pellet and paint their very own pumpkin to bring home.

Deck the Halls

Saturday, Dec. 7 | Beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Kick off the holidays with the party of the season at Planting Fields. Join for sumptuous hors d’oeuvres and cocktails amid festive décor that transforms historic Coe Hall into a place of holiday magic.

Planting Fields Arboretum State Historic Park, which includes the Coe Hall Historic House Museum, is an arboretum and state park covering more than 400 acres located in the village of Upper Brookville in the town of Oyster Bay. The park is located at 1395 Planting Fields Rd., in Oyster Bay. Visit www.plantingfields.org for more details.