Save the date for the 35th Pride in Port on Sept. 28

By the Pride in Port Committee

This year’s 35th Pride in Port activities will take place from Friday, Sept. 27, through Saturday, Sept. 28. The full-day event, which showcases what pride in community is all about, will take place on the 28.

On Friday, Sept. 27, a Boys’ Soccer game against Floral Park starts at 5:00 p.m., a Boys’ Volleyball game against Syosset starts at 6:45 p.m. in the Schreiber Gym and a Girls’ Soccer Game against Herricks starts at 7:00 p.m. on the PIT field.

To kick off Pride in Port Saturday events, the Annual Schreiber Athletic Hall of Fame Ceremony & Breakfast will begin at 8:30 a.m. with a continental breakfast in the lobby, followed by the Awards Ceremony in the auditorium at 9:00 a.m.

Each year, Schreiber alumni who excelled in sports are honored. This year’s inductees are Alexa Froccaro Wynn (Class of 2011), Jacqueline Froccaro (Class of 2011), Thomas ‘Tommy’ Henderson (Class of 1968), Craig Rubin (Class of 2001) and Rick Zappala (for service, 2003-2023).

The Pride in Port parade, which involves dozens of organizations and participation by every public school, begins at 11:30 a.m. on Main Street near Belleview Avenue. Before the start of the parade, several local groups will perform beginning at 10:45 a.m. in front of the show mobile by the LIRR Station.

This year’s Parade Grand Marshals will be the Nicholas Center Navigators. They are being recognized for their outstanding partnerships with local non-profit agencies on various community service projects.

The Athletic Hall of Fame inductees will ride in convertible cars, and all of the schools will participate in multiple ways, including a parade favorite featuring beautiful floats that demonstrate each school’s Pride in Port.

The Parade ends at Campus Drive, followed by Family Fun Day at 12:30 p.m. on the field inside the track. It features rides and activities (rides are free; there is a nominal fee for some activities), and, for the first time, a Food Court Village with food trucks and booths will be offered, featuring delicious choices from some of Port’s local restaurants and food trucks.

The Food Court Village will be in the parking lot between Weber’s multi-purpose room and the track from 12 to 6 p.m.

For senior citizens, there is a free luncheon in the Schreiber cafeteria (reservations are required by calling 516-883-6656), accompanied by musical entertainment, and free bingo with great prizes.

The Town of North Hempstead provides bus transportation for senior citizens from the Port Washington Adult Activities Center parking lot at 80 Manorhaven Blvd. The bus will also stop at Landmark on Main Street for the parade and then at Schreiber for the luncheon.

Schreiber’s homecoming football game starts at 2:00 p.m. versus Westbury High School.

With the intention of making Pride in Port a true Family Fun Day, the committee is organizing a cornhole tournament and line dancing.

There will be a cornhole tournament starting at 3:15 p.m. on Seeber Field (track). Challenging teams of children or adults and children playing for their elementary school with adults, middle school house, or high school team/club activity can participate. Each game is $10 per team. The winning elementary school, middle school house and high school club/team will win five cornhole sets.

At 5:15 p.m., after the cornhole tournament has ended, the field will be the site of free line dancing. Everyone is encouraged to participate regardless of age.

The Pride in Port committee wishes to thank all sponsors and volunteers who help make this full-day event possible. Go Port!