Pet Storm Readiness

Getting your pets ready for a hurricane or severe weather emergency is just as important as preparing yourself and your family. Pets depend on their owners for protection and well-being, and making sure they’re prepared before, during, and after a storm is essential to keeping them safe and secure. Here’s a guide to help you prepare your pets for any severe weather situation.

Before the Storm

Assemble a Pet Emergency Kit: Just like your family’s emergency kit, your pets need one too. This should include:

Food and Water: A minimum of three days’ worth of food and water in waterproof containers. If your pet eats canned food, remember to pack a can opener.

Medications: Include any medications your pet needs along with medical records.

First-Aid Kit: Basic supplies like bandages, antiseptic wipes, and tweezers.

Sanitation Items: Litter and a litter box for cats, waste bags for dogs, and cleaning supplies.

Comfort Items: Blankets, toys, and anything else that can help reduce your pet’s anxiety.

Identification and Documents: Copies of registration, adoption papers, vaccination records, and a recent photo of your pet in case you get separated.

Leash, Collar, and Carrier: Ensure your pet has a sturdy leash and collar with current ID tags. Have a carrier or crate ready for each pet in case evacuation is necessary.

Update Microchip and Identification: Make sure your pet’s microchip details are current. A microchip provides a permanent form of identification, which can be crucial if you’re separated from your pet. Additionally, ensure your pet wears a collar with a tag that includes your current contact information.

Designate a Safe Area at Home: If you’re planning to stay home during the storm, choose a safe spot in your house where you and your pets can ride it out. This should be an interior room away from windows, such as a bathroom or basement. Keep your pet’s emergency kit in this area along with their bedding and comfort items.

Plan for Evacuation: Have a clear plan for evacuating with your pets. Research pet-friendly hotels, shelters, or boarding facilities outside the evacuation zone. Know your evacuation routes and keep your pet’s carrier, leash, and emergency kit near the exit. If you don’t have a vehicle, make transportation arrangements in advance.

During the Storm

Remain Calm: Pets pick up on their owners’ emotions, so staying calm can help keep your pet calm as well.

Keep Pets Indoors: During the storm, ensure all pets are inside. Dogs should be leashed if they need to go out, and cats should be kept in a carrier or confined to a small room. Loud noises and unfamiliar surroundings can cause pets to panic and potentially escape.

Monitor Your Pet’s Behavior: Keep an eye out for signs of stress or anxiety, like excessive panting, pacing, or hiding. Offer comfort items and speak in a soothing tone. If your pet is highly anxious, consult your veterinarian ahead of time about anxiety-reducing medications or supplements.

Follow Authorities’ Instructions: Listen to local authorities for evacuation orders or other critical information. If evacuation is necessary, leave immediately and take your pets with you.

After the Storm

Evaluate the Environment: Once the storm is over, check your surroundings for hazards before allowing your pets outside. Downed power lines, debris, and contaminated water can be dangerous. Keep dogs on a leash and cats in a carrier until you’re sure it’s safe.

Inspect for Injuries: Look your pets over for any injuries they may have sustained. Even if they seem okay, a vet check-up is advisable as some injuries might not be immediately apparent.

Monitor for Stress-Related Behavior: Post-storm, your pet may exhibit stress-related behaviors like hiding, aggression, or changes in appetite. Be patient and provide a calm, consistent environment as they adjust.

Reunite If Separated: If you and your pet got separated, contact local shelters, vets, and online lost pet databases immediately. Provide a detailed description and photo of your pet, and check these resources frequently for updates.

Long-Term Preparedness

Regular Kit Updates: Keep your pet’s emergency kit up to date by replacing expired food, medications, and worn-out items. Ensure their identification and microchip information is current.

Practice Evacuation Drills: Periodically practice your evacuation plan, including loading your pets into carriers and securing their emergency supplies. This helps ensure you can act swiftly in a real emergency.

Stay Alert and Informed: Keep an eye on potential weather threats during hurricane season and have a plan ready for any type of emergency.

By following these steps, you’ll help ensure that your pets are well-prepared for a hurricane or any weather emergency, keeping them safe, calm, and comfortable throughout the ordeal. Pets are part of the family, and they rely on you to keep them safe during emergencies.