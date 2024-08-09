Perseverance Overcomes Despair

In between seasons, I have a habit to organize my shelves and cabinets. Researchers indicate that purity helps one’s peace of mind and clarity. A few years ago, I did just that. As occasionally happens, one of the shelves collapsed. Reaching for the toolbox nearby, I smiled to myself thinking, “Isn’t it convenient to keep the toolbox right next to me just in case?” As I flipped the shelf back up, I felt satisfied. In no time, I placed everything gently back on the shelf. The phone ringing interrupted my thoughts. My long-time friend was on the line. He sounded concerned and asked to meet me at his home as soon as possible. I was there within fifteen minutes.

“What’s wrong?” I stared at his bloodshot eyes with deep concern.

“My life is ruined and over,” he said tearfully.

“I just saw you last week, what can possibly go wrong, where is your wife?” I said as I cleared the table of the several cans of beer and walked to the kitchen to brew some coffee.

“She left me…”

Astonished, I turned back, “Left you? Why?”

“I deserve it…” he kept moaning.

I cleared a space on the sofa next to him. “I can’t help you unless you explain what happened.” I demanded.

He sighed, “I broke her trust, you see I lost my job a few months ago and never told her, like a domino effect I had no money to pay the mortgage and started getting foreclosure threats. I still didn’t tell her. I would get dressed in the morning and go out as if I am going to work, only to sneak back in after she left to drink and play video games. That’s how I cope with stress you know.”

I couldn’t say a word, I just kept staring at him in disbelief.

“She found a foreclosure letter yesterday and we had a big fight, she went to her mom and promised to file for divorce. I can’t live without her…” He was now weeping loudly.

I took my tiny notebook out of my pocket and started writing.

“What are you doing?” He asked, “I am pouring my heart to you, my closest friend and you can’t even pay attention to me?”

“I am writing homework for you.”

“Homework? My life is ruined, I am not one of your university students, Professor Weisblum!” He exclaimed.

I stayed calm, “That’s true, however I am your best friend and what I am writing is a new way for you to manage your stress, without playing video games and drinking yourself to death.” I said seriously.

“This morning, I had to repair a broken shelf” I continued, “I used a toolbox and logic. You need your own toolbox to cope with this horrific ordeal. I will stay with you as long as you need. Do you remember how many challenges you went through as a child?”

“Yes…” he murmured.

“You didn’t play video games and drink then, did you?”

“Of course I didn’t, we didn’t have computers yet!”

“Excellent observation! Now let’s dig in and find your resilience skills and write a plan to restore your marriage and your financial situation.”

This toolbox still accompanies him as it gave him structure and hope.

I would like to share it with you my dear readers:

You must define the time to express grief. It is important to grieve but it can’t take over your life. Write a plan of action and consult with professionals, i.e. marriage counselor, financial planner and more. Meditate, pray. Define how long you can be on social media daily. Have open conversations about your struggles with loved ones you trust and don’t be afraid to ask for help. Be optimistic, use positive words, eliminate negativity from your life. Inner peace projects out and radiates. It causes peace and tranquility on those who surround us. Enhance your skills of perseverance and endurance through daily exercise.

I am thrilled to give an encouraging update. My friend is back with his wife, his home was saved, and he has a new better job.

Perseverance and endurance work, try it!

Have a stupendous summer!