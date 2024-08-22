Pal-O-Mine Fundraiser Supports Military, First Responders

Pal-O-Mine Equestrian, Inc. has announced its Choose Your Horsepower Fundraiser to be held on Sept. 22. Whether your horsepower comes from the engine of a motorcycle, the strength of a horse, or your best pair of line dancing boots, join from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for a family day of fun. Proceeds will benefit the organization’s military, veteran and first responder program, which is offered regularly to groups and individuals at no cost.

The organization provides a comprehensive therapeutic equine program using horses to facilitate growth,

learning and healing for children and adults with disabilities.

Tickets are $20 per person (kids under three years old are free) and include parking, admission to the event, food, line dancing, children’s activities and equine demonstrations.The event will also feature a motorcycle run, cart driving rides, music and giveaways.

Sponsorship packages include:

logo on giveaway bandana, eight-foot fence sign, 20 tickets to the event, sponsor tent with refreshments at even, priority seating at the arena, name/logo on website, name mentioned by DJ during the event, opportunity to distribute pre-approved sample items and name/logo posted on social media. Arena Sponsorship: eight-foot fence sign, category exclusivity, 10 tickets to the event, priority seating at the arena, name/logo on website, name mentioned by DJ during the event, opportunity to distribute pre-approved sample items, and name/logo posted on social media. Cost: $10,000

eight-foot fence sign, category exclusivity, 10 tickets to the event, priority seating at the arena, name/logo on website, name mentioned by DJ during the event, opportunity to distribute pre-approved sample items, and name/logo posted on social media. Food Truck Sponsorship: eight-foot fence sign, category exclusivity, five tickets to the event, name/logo on napkins at food truck, and opportunity to distribute pre-approved sample items, and name/logo posted on social media. Cost: $5,000

eight-foot fence sign, category exclusivity, five tickets to the event, name/logo on napkins at food truck, and opportunity to distribute pre-approved sample items, and name/logo posted on social media. Activity Sponsor: named activity sponsorship with signage, two tickets to event, and name/logo posted on social media. Cost:$3,000

named activity sponsorship with signage, two tickets to event, and name/logo posted on social media. Wheel Sponsorship: signage at the event, and name/logo posted on social media. Cost: $1,500

Pal-O-Mine is located at 829 Old Nichols Rd. in Islandia. Visit www.pal-o-mine.org to purchase tickets or call Tessa at 631-887-3751 to secure sponsorship.