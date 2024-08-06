LIMANI seeks Flower Hill OK to keep outdoor glass pavillion

BY Erica Schwartz

LIMANI restaurant asked Flower Hill trustees permission Monday to maintain the outdoor glass pavilion the upscale eatery installed during COVID-19.

Andrea Tsoukalas Curto, an attorney with Forchelli Deegan Terrana LLP, who represents LIMANI, said the only change to the site will be relocating three handicapped parking spaces on the eastern side of the property.

“Six of the stalls were removed because of the pavilion,” she said. “The site is otherwise functioning the same as it did before the pavilion was in place.”

LIMANI currently has 97 parking spaces for 268 seats, 56 of which are located in the pavilion. Of the 97 parking spaces, 35 are set aside for employee use.

Curto said the restaurant’s valet parking can accommodate up to 106 vehicles in addition to the 66 free parking spots that will remain.

Wayne Muller, vice president of Robinson and Muller Engineering, said the restaurant is seeking a parking variance for 31 spaces. His company performed traffic pattern observations outside the restaurant on June 7 and June 8 during the lunch and dinner periods.

“Ultimately, our studies have indicated that the approval of the pavilion, provided that the use of the valet is there during the peak times, will not create any significant changes to the operation of the area,” he said. “Parking activity will essentially be the same as we observed in the field.”

Curto said that the restaurant told her it has not received any noise complaints regarding the pavilion and the restaurant has good relationships with neighbors.

LIMANI was originally constructed in 2008, Curto said. In 2010, the Zoning Board of Appeals approved variances to the restaurant to provide open outdoor seating which was approved in 2011 to be used year-round.