North Shore valedictorian and salutatorian announced

By Shelly Newman

The North Shore School District has announced the Viking Class of 2025 valedictorian and salutatorian – Aaryan Vira and Kaitlin Ho.

The valedictorian of the graduating class has the highest weighted grade point average, while the salutatorian of the class of 2025 has received the second-highest weighted grade point average.

Principal Eric Contreras said, “Aaryan and Kaitlin are two exceptionally talented students. They have promoted academic scholarship, scientific research, artistry, community service, and athletic prowess in multiple domains inside and outside the high school.”

Aaryan’s academic achievements include recipient of the Harvard College Book Award, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Medal, Commended Student in the National Merit Scholarship Program, First National Bank Math Award, Junior Award for Excellence in Social Studies and Kittleberger Award for Outstanding 9th Grade Student in Math.

He also has been a member of the following honor societies: Tri-M Music Honor Society (serving as band liaison and secretary of the executive board), National Honor Society, Rho Kappa National Honor Society, and Mu Alpha Theta National Honor Society.

Aaryan is an engaged researcher who enjoys dissecting a variety of topics related to climate science and the environment. In the summer of 2024, he was accepted to the Garcia Summer Research Program at SUNY Stony Brook.

Through his high school years, he has been actively involved in science research submitting projects to the LI Science and Engineering Fair, New York State Science and Research Fair and Long Island Science Congress.

He received 3rd place at the NYSSEF Lightening Round and High Honors and Green Award at LISC in 2023-24. He also participated in the Nassau County Interscholastic Mathematics League and was Secretary of the Mathletes Club.

Additionally, Aaryan has been selected to play in the Nassau Music Educator’s Association All-County Band and All-County Jazz Band as well as as New York State School Music Association. He has also played on the Varsity Boy’s Tennis Team, 2nd singles and 2nd doubles.

His said his goal is to pursue a career in environmental engineering.

Ho recently was recognized as a Commended Student in the National Merit Scholarship Program, recipient of the Regeneron ISEF Award in Animal Sciences (3rd Place), The President’s Volunteer Service Award (Gold for 373 hours of Community Service), National Scholastic Silver Medal of Art Award, LISEF Animal Sciences (Grand Prize 1st Winner), STANYS Highest Honors (1st Place) and NYSAFLT Virtual Video Contest (1st Place).

She is also a member of the National Honor Society, Rho Kappa, Science and World Language Honor Societies.

During her high school years, Ho has been involved in science research at LIU Post with Dr. Brummel in Life Sciences on projects in the areas of Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease. She is also the Student Body Government (SGO) President, Mock Trial Team President, Asian Student Alliance president and founder and Viking View editor in chief.

She also has been active in many other extracurricular activities including the organizer of the Ddstrictwide Lunar New Year Event. She has been involved in the “Celebrating Art Eastern” Contest and “Make Noise Today” Exhibition (Semifinalist). Additionally, she participated in several theatre productions including “Inherit the Wind,” “The Prom,” “Curious Incident of the Dog,” “Urinetown” and “Hello Dolly!”

She said she is interested in further pursuing the arts and art history in college.

Contreras said “Aaryan and Kaitlin are celebrated and respected by everyone. As high schoolers, they already have a spectacular list of storied achievements. They are impeccable examples of students who embody our shared values that permeate their work in all their endeavors. They have pursued diverse and impressive journeys as scholars, artists, and science

researchers, and their journeys will continue to impress us all in years to come. We are proud to call them our graduates.”

Shelly Newman is associated with the North Shore Central School District