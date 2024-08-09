North Shore T.E.N.S. Summer Program: Offers students a range of fun and highly engaging learning experiences

North Shore Summer Experience, or T.E.N.S. (Talent Exploration at North Shore) took place from July through the first week of August.

“Students who completed kindergarten through eighth-grade were engaged in a range of fun and highly engaging learning experiences,” said Carol Ann Smyth, Assistant Superintendent for Instruction. “These experiences ranged from soap-making and crocheting to STEM explorations and math games to sports and backyard fun.”

Almost 100 students engaged in activities such as drawing and painting, crocheting and knitting, multi-sports, wild scientists, gardening, robotics, theater and improv.

“These experiences support the growth of our students as collaborators, communicators, thinkers, problem solvers, innovators, and committed individuals, thus supporting our students’ growth in our North Shore Shared Value Outcomes,” said Smyth. “In addition, the interest-based experience is aligned with the North Shore Journey.”

North Shore thanks everyone who helped make this T.E.N.S. Summer Program so enjoyable and successful.

Information provided by North Shore School’s Assistant Superintendent for Instruction, Dr. CarolAnn Smyth