North Massapequa man pleads guilty to drug and weapons charges

BY Erica Schwartz

A North Massapequa man pleaded guilty on July 29 to drug and weapons charges after firing dozens of shots from his apartment last August, nearly hitting a child the Nassau County Police Department reports.

Stephen Frigand, 58, pleaded guilty to first-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, and first-degree reckless endangerment.

Police arrested Frigand on August 20, 2023, after he fired dozens of shots from his basement apartment in North Massapequa. Two shots hit the home next door, narrowly missing a child sleeping in his bed and a parent who went to check on the sleeping child. Numerous shots also hit the house located behind Frigand’s residence.

When police officers requested Frigand leave his residence, Frigand refused for over an hour. Frigand was transported to Nassau University Medical Center once he left the home. Later that day, when police searched Frigand’s residence, they recovered 18 weapons, including six assault rifles, seven additional rifles, four shotguns and a revolver, 40 high-capacity magazines, hundreds of rounds of ammunition, shell casings, bullets, and bullet fragments and over 27 ounces of cocaine and drug paraphernalia.

Nassau County District Attorney Anne T. Donnelly announced Frigand’s guilty plea on July 29, denouncing the defendant’s actions in a press release from her office.

“In a quiet residential neighborhood, without a thought to the terror and danger his actions would create, Steven Frigand unleashed a hail of gunfire from his basement apartment striking several homes,” she said. “The defendant’s thoughtless and cavalier behavior put a child in harm’s way when a bullet tore through the young boy’s bedroom as he slept.”

Donnelly went on to say that the Nassau County police are working to keep Nassau County safe from illegal weapons by holding those who possess them accountable.

“A further search of the defendant’s living space returned more than a dozen illegal guns, including deadly assault rifles, and half a kilogram of cocaine,” she said. “Illegal firearms can surface anywhere, and with our law enforcement partners we will continue to ensure individuals who unlawfully keep caches of dangerous weapons are held accountable.”

Frigand is expected to be sentenced to 10 years in prison on September 25, 2024.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Rivka Shuter of the Narcotics, Firearms, and Gangs Bureau under the supervision of Bureau Chief Nicholas Mauro and under the overall supervision of Executive Assistant District Attorney for the Investigations Division Rick Whelan. The defendant is represented by Nicholas Ramcharitar.