Oyster Bay kids return to school

Bethpage

Students throughout the Bethpage Union Free School District returned to school with excitement on Sept. 3, marking the start of the 2024-25 school year. From Bethpage High School to JFK Middle School and the three elementary schools—Charles Campagne, Kramer Lane, and Central Boulevard—students were warmly welcomed by administrators, teachers, and staff.

Farmingdale

The Farmingdale School District kicked off the 2024-2025 academic year on Sept. 5. Superintendent Paul Defendini, principals, administrators, and teachers greeted new and returning students and families as they arrived on campus. Students hopped off the school buses and walked toward their classrooms, reuniting with friends, sharing stories of their summer adventures, and marveling at how much everyone had grown.

Hicksville

Hicksville School District welcomed back students for the 2024-2025 school year on September 3. Students arrived at their schools eager to meet their new teachers and classmates. The energy and excitement of the new school year was felt throughout the day!

Island Trees

Island Trees students were back in full force on Sept. 3 for the new school year. Smiles stretched as far as the eye could see in anticipation of another great year ahead.

Levittown

Across the Levittown School District’s 10 schools, hundreds of students returned for the first day of school on Sept. 4 ready for a successful year ahead. Welcome signs signaling the first day of school adorned the schools’ front entrances, promoting positivity as students entered.

Massapequa

Approximately 6,000 students in grades 1-12 returned to class on Sept. 4 as the Massapequa School District opened for the 2024-2025 school year. After 10 weeks of vacation, students and teachers shared a desire to reunite and begin a new journey together. The schools were clean, the floors were shiny, and bulletin boards were freshly decorated.

Plainedge

The 2024-2025 school year began for Plainedge students on Sept. 3. Staff and administration welcomed students back and kick off an exciting new year full of learning, growth, and fun.

Plainview

The first day of classes at Plainview-Old Bethpage Schools kicked off on Sept. 3. Administration welcomed back students, families, and staff for the 2024-2025 school year. As students dove into new lessons and experiences, the district celebrated a strong start to what will hopefully be an awesome year.

Seaford

The hustle and bustle returned to Seaford’s four schools on Sept. 3, as the start of the 2024-2025 school year capped 10 weeks of summer vacation. Two buildings welcomed new principals – Joann Krudis at Seaford Manor Elementary School and Dr. Raphael Morey at Seaford Middle School. Each spent much of the day visiting classrooms and getting to know their new students.

Wantagh

As Wantagh students and staff reunited on Sept. 3 for the start of the 2024-2025 school year, there were some reflections on summer memories but more importantly, they looked toward the great possibilities ahead.