Students celebrated at Hicksville Board of Education meeting

Hicksville Superintendent of Schools Ted Fulton highlighted Hicksville High School students Haley Gonzales and Kimberly Widjaja for their outstanding achievements and contributions to the community at the Sept. 18 Board of Education meeting.

“Haley is one of the fiercest competitors in the sport of wrestling on Long Island and in New York State, always representing herself, her family, Hicksville High School and Hicksville wrestling with strength, class and dignity,” Fulton said.

Gonzales won the 2024 Jeff Blatnick New York State Freestyle Championships for 16U at 118 pounds. Additionally, she was the 2023 Champion of the Hicksville Comet Classic Tournament and won the MVP Award.

Kimberly Widjaja recently received a Scholar-Artist Award of Merit for Visual Arts from the Long Island Arts Alliance.

The Scholar-Artist program is endorsed by the New York State School Music Association, the New York State Art Teachers Association, the Nassau and Suffolk chapters of the New York State Council of Administrators of Music Education and the Nassau and Suffolk Art Supervisors Associations.

Additionally, Fulton acknowledged local organizations for their generosity and ongoing support of Hicksville students, providing school supplies and backpacks and continuing to encourage them in their future endeavors.