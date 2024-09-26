New cafe opens in Plainview-Old Bethpage Library

Mongo’s Coffee is now open for business at the Plainview-Old Bethpage Library. The Syosset-based coffee shop partnered with the library to build a mini-cafe in the entrance hall. A grand opening ceremony was held on Monday, Sept. 23.

“We believe Mongo’s Coffee will be a fantastic addition to our library, creating an inviting space where great coffee meets good books,” said Maryann Ferro, library director. “Whether you’re reading, studying, or simply unwinding, the cozy atmosphere paired with Mongo’s freshly roasted coffee is sure to enhance your experience.”

“Our owner was talking about doing this for years,” said Corinne, working the counter at the new cafe. “He was really excited about making this finally happen.”

“I think it’s so nice to have something like this in our library,” said Mindy, a long-time Plainview-Old Bethpage resident. “Hopefully, it’ll get more people out to the library again, to be social. I think that’s something we lost in recent years, and it would be wonderful to have back again.”

Nassau County Legislator Arnold Drucker, who was present at the grand opening, said, “Mongo’s Coffee has earned a reputation in the community as an outstanding coffee roaster and a destination for gatherings, and that unifying spirit makes them a perfect partner for the Plainview-Old Bethpage Library.”

“I wish owner Mitchel ‘Mongo’ Margulis tremendous success in this new venture and encourage everyone to enjoy a good book and a great cup of coffee at the Plainview-Old Bethpage Library,” Drucker added.

Mongo’s first opened in Syosset in 2018.

According to the cafe’s website, “Mongo’s Coffee has been a haven for coffee enthusiasts, offering expertly roasted brews that delight the senses.”

The cafe touts its Probat UG22 roaster and diverse sourcing of coffee beans as the key to “ensuring an exceptional flavor profile in every cup.” Owners Mitchel and Jake have over thirty years of industry experience.