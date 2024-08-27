Hicksville-Jericho Rotary Club provides new backpacks to children with cancer

The Hicksville-Jericho Rotary Club, in partnership with The Sarah Grace Foundation, recently delivered 48 new backpacks and much-needed school supplies to Stony Brook Cancer Center and Cohen Children’s Medical Center.

“Families with children with cancer often struggle financially to provide everyday items like school supplies while dealing with the high cost of medical care for their children,” Donna Rivera Downey, president of the Hicksville-Jericho Rotary Club, said. “This project allows these children to have all new school supplies without the additional financial burden to their families.”

“Children diagnosed with cancer, in most cases, do not share in the excitement of a new school year; new clothes, new books, new friends,” Matthew J. Weippert, Sarah Grace Foundation board chairman added. “Some are hospitalized, many are home-schooled. New School Supplies help them feel like their friends or siblings at the start of the new school year.

“The Sarah Grace Foundation was humbled to partner with the Hicksville-Jericho Rotary Club on this project, helping to build community and a better quality of life for the children with cancer we serve”

The enjoyment was mutual from the Rotary Club.

“This great partnership utilized the resources of The Sarah Grace Foundation for Children with Cancer Inc to reach the hospitals and the volunteers of the Rotary Club to purchase, organize and deliver the school supplies,” said Donna Rivera- Downey.

The project was supported by a grant from the Rotary Foundation and Rotary District 7255.

Hicksville-Jericho Rotary is the first Rotary Club in Hicksville founded in 1951. Rotary brings together a global network of community leaders dedicated to tackling the world’s most pressing humanitarian challenges. The club meets on Thursdays at Trullo D’Oro in Hicksville. Visit Rotary.org for more information on how to join Rotary or contact Donna Rivera-Downey at 516-532-4566

The Sarah Grace Foundation For Children With Cancer Inc,, a not-for-profit corporation dedicated to improving the quality of life of children with cancer and to provide comfort and support to the families of children suffering from cancer. For more information visit https://thesarahgracefoundation.org/