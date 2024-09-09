Bethpage Community Park begins second phase of cleanup

Northrop Grumman contractors are beginning the second phase of the thermal cleanup at the former Grumman settling ponds in Oyster Bay to address contamination deep in the soil below portions of Bethpage Community Park.

The state Department of Environmental Conservation is overseeing the cleanup, which will address volatile organic compound contamination deep in the soil. Contractors are using an in-place heat-based thermal treatment system to treat the pollution.

According to the DEC, thermal heating is a proven cleanup method that involves inserting metal rods into the ground approximately 30 to 60 feet below the surface and applying electrical current. The energy created by the electric current heats the soil to temperatures high enough to vaporize the water in the soil and other volatile compounds.

Vapors are then safely removed by applying a continuous vacuum suction process that brings them to a specialized treatment system at the surface. The system then fully treats the recovered vapors to remove contaminants before treated air is released.

“Implementation of the thermal remedy to address deep contamination at the former Grumman settling ponds is the next step in this process and we look forward to continuing our work with the community to advance an effective and lasting cleanup that protects water quality by preventing the further spread of the Navy-Grumman groundwater plume and fully restores the park for all residents to safely enjoy,” said DEC Interim Commissioner Sean Mahar in a press release.

Grumman, Northrop Grumman’s predecessor, used the park as a chemical waste dumping site before donating the grounds to the Town of Oyster Bay in the 1960s. The successor company is now responsible for the site’s cleanup. Parts of it have been closed to the public since the early 2000s after toxic leaks were discovered.

Phase one of the cleanup began in August 2020 and concluded in May 2022. During the drilling that would start phase two, 22 chemical drums were found under the park, the removal of which has delayed the formal start of phase two until now.

Despite delays, Mahar expects the cleanup to stay on track.

“The health of the Bethpage community is New York State’s top priority and, under the direction of Governor Kathy Hochul, DEC is holding Northrup Grumman to a strict schedule to ensure the comprehensive cleanup of the park proceeds expeditiously and stays on track,” he said.

The DEC expects this phase of the cleanup to last about eight months.