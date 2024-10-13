Farmingdale high-schoolers gear up for NYSSMA

Eight exceptional musicians from Farmingdale High School have been chosen to perform at the esteemed 2024 NYSSMA Winter Conference. In addition, seven other students have been selected as alternates, highlighting the excellence of the district’s music program and its continued recognition throughout the state.

The All-State musicians are considered the cream of the crop and are selected through a rigorous audition process that includes solo evaluations. The selected Farmingdale musicians include a diverse range of instrumentalists and vocalists, reflecting the school’s comprehensive music curriculum.

Their hard work, dedication, and passion for music have earned them this distinguished opportunity, and they are eager to represent their school and community at the conference.

Director of Fine and Performing Arts, Greg Warnokowski, said, “It’s more than just music; it’s all about the passion and commitment these young artists bring to their work. They inspire all of us and show how the arts can bring communities together.”

The Farmingdale High School All-State musicians selected to perform at the 2024 NYSSMA Winter Conference are:

Lea Fredonis, junior, Treble Chorus, Alto II

William Herbert, junior, Vocal Jazz, Tenor, Mixed Chorus, Tenor I, and

Symphony Orchestra, Trombone

Shea Hiotidis, senior, Symphony Orchestra, Bassoon

Addison Moller, senior, Mixed Chorus, Alto I

Vincent Oppedisano, senior, String Orchestra, Violin I

Robert Silverstein, senior, Vocal Jazz, Bass and Mixed Chorus, Bass I

Nicholas Suwalski, junior, Mixed Chorus, Tenor II

Jaylyn Umana, senior, Symphonic Band, French Horn

Alternates include:

Sarah Aliendro, junior, Mixed Chorus, Alto II

Manav Deshmukh, senior, Mixed Chorus, Tenor II

Gabriella Pace, senior, Mixed Chorus, Soprano I

Alexander Petrosini, senior, Mixed Chorus, Bass I

Lily Sclafani, senior, Mixed Chorus, Alto II

Sarah Sohl, junior, Cello

Grace Stabile, junior, Bb Clarinet

The 2024 NYSSMA Winter Conference is December 5-8 in Rochester.

For more information about the Farmingdale Union Free School District, please visit the district’s website at https://www.farmingdaleschools.org