Scholarship created in honor of fallen NYPD Detective Diller

Oyster Bay Town Officials joined with NYPD officials and representatives from St. Mary’s High School to announce a college scholarship fund in memory of Detective Jonathan Diller.

Diller, a resident of Massapequa Park, was shot in March of this year while conducting a traffic stop in Far Rockaway, Queens.

He was subsequently transported to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where he died due to his injuries. Diller left behind his wife Stephanie and young son Ryan.

The announcement was made at Mulcahy’s in Wantagh.

“Detective Jonathan Diller was a true hero. He was a son of Oyster Bay,” said Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino. “To those on the force, he was a brother. His bravery and selflessness made him a model officer who risked his life to keep others safe.”

“The Town of Oyster Bay never forgets its hometown heroes, and Officer Diller sacrificed his life because of his bravery and undeterred commitment to serving the public and keeping us safe,” the supervisor continued. “He will forever be remembered as a hometown hero, and the Detective Jonathan Diller Scholarship Fund launched today will ensure people will forever remember him.”

Diller was a 2010 graduate of St. Mary’s High School in Manhasset. Stephanie and her family believe “this well-rounded education was important to him and led him to a career in law enforcement.” She wanted others to have the same opportunity that Jonathan did at St. Mary’s, which led to the creation of this scholarship initiative.

“Jonathan always talked so fondly about his time there and he always was involved in sports and was very active and that’s what made him into the person he was,” Stephanie said. “I want the scholarship to go to someone who is just like Jonathan and to have that experience and to continue for people to become like him… We need more of Jonathan in the world.”

The supervisor and Stephanie Diller acknowledged Larry Weinberger, president of MGD Realty, for spearheading the scholarship initiative and contributing the first $5,000 to launch it.

“Detective Diller’s dedication to police work and his love of being a police officer was apparent to all who knew him,” said Weinberger. “This fund will create a never-ending legacy for Detective Diller as every year the high school Jonathan attended, St. Mary’s, will select a student(s) in need of support pursuing their education and career goals.”

“While no words will ever bring this hero back to us – we can rest assured that his legacy will forever live on through this scholarship,” the supervisor said.

Town Officials invite the public to help them reach the goal of $100,000 by attending a charitable fundraising event at Mulcahy’s on Wednesday, Nov. 20 at 6:30 p.m. to help make this scholarship fund an even greater success.

Local businesses are also invited to participate in the scholarship fund by calling MGD Realty at (516) 409-1800 in advance to make arrangements.