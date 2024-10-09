Scholarly and spirited seniors earn top ranks in Seaford

Less than two-tenths of a point separated a pair of Seaford seniors who have devoted extraordinary time to their studies while also ensuring well-rounded high school experiences. Anastasia Perlegis will graduate as the Class of 2025 valedictorian with a weighted grade point average of 107.46, while Ava Caruso’s 107.29 GPA earned her salutatorian honors.

They both look back at the moment they found about the achievement with a laugh.

Anastasia was dressed up as Adam Sandler and Ava was Kelsea Ballerini as the two spirited students were taking part in celebrity day, one of five themed dress-up days leading up to homecoming. They both emerged from the guidance office in costume holding green and white balloons, courtesy of principal Nicole Schnabel.

Anastasia enrolled in 14 Advanced Placement courses and Ava took 13 of the college-level classes.

The pair have been extremely active in student life, as well. Both were selected to the National Honor Society and National Art Honor Society, with Anastasia serving as president of the latter group.

Anastasia, who attended Seaford Manor Elementary School, is also a member of the Leo’s Club, Spirit Week Committee and was crowned the 2024 homecoming queen. Outside of school, she is heavily involved with her church, St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox in Merrick, serving as a teaching assistant at the Hellenic School, a competitive Greek dancer and a member of the service-based Greek Orthodox Youth of America.

Ava, who moved to Seaford from Merrick in middle school, is a three-sport athlete, serving as captain of the field hockey, bowling and spring track teams. She is vice president of the Class of 2025 and member of Books and Bagels, the Green Team, Mathletes and Science Club. Additionally, she volunteers with Operation SPLASH to help clean up local waterways, and works at Sonny’s Fishing Station.

Both students were selected as HOBY Ambassadors as sophomores, attending the regional Hugh O’Brian Youth leadership conference in 2023. They have also portrayed the Seaford Viking in the homecoming parade, taken numerous art classes and will graduate with an AP Capstone diploma. Anastasia is striving to earn the Seal of Biliteracy in Greek and Spanish, and Ava will look to complete the requirements in French.

After high school, Anastasia plans to attend college to become a pediatric physical therapist, with Ava expecting to major in environmental science research.

While they still have most of senior year left, Anastasia and Ava look back on their time at Seaford High School fondly, knowing they forged strong bonds with classmates and teachers while also taking advantage of numerous academic and extracurricular offerings.

“It’s a very close-knit community,” Anastasia said. “It’s become like a family. There’s unlimited opportunities here and you make what you want out of it.”

“Since we’re a small school,” Ava added, “you get to make better connections, especially with teachers as a lot of them you’ll have for multiple years. Everyone always has your best interests at heart.”